A Waterloo man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man at a Kitchener nursing home made a court appearance today.

Adam McCabe was visiting Ronald McCabe at the AR Goudie home on Frederick Street in March of last year when Waterloo Regional Police were called to the home.

When police arrived, 56-year-old Ronald McCabe was found dead. Adam McCabe was taken into custody and charged.

Police have not said if the two McCabes are related, only that they knew each other.

The case was then handed over to Ontario Provincial Police because the elder McCabe is related to a senior officer within Waterloo Regional Police.

Today’s court appearance was listed as a plea hearing. McCabe remains in police custody.