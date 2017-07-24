Featured
Waterloo man accused in nursing home murder makes court appearance
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 2:57PM EDT
A Waterloo man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man at a Kitchener nursing home made a court appearance today.
Adam McCabe was visiting Ronald McCabe at the AR Goudie home on Frederick Street in March of last year when Waterloo Regional Police were called to the home.
When police arrived, 56-year-old Ronald McCabe was found dead. Adam McCabe was taken into custody and charged.
Police have not said if the two McCabes are related, only that they knew each other.
The case was then handed over to Ontario Provincial Police because the elder McCabe is related to a senior officer within Waterloo Regional Police.
Today’s court appearance was listed as a plea hearing. McCabe remains in police custody.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.