A fire that began in the kitchen of a Waterloo home left the residents without a place to stay overnight.

Firefighters said there was a fire on the stove that filled the entire home with smoke.

It happened at a home on Barwick Crescent just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

One man was treated on scene for burns to his hand.

Damage is pegged at $50,000.