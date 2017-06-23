Featured
Waterloo kitchen fire causes $50K in damage, displaces residents for night
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 7:35AM EDT
A fire that began in the kitchen of a Waterloo home left the residents without a place to stay overnight.
Firefighters said there was a fire on the stove that filled the entire home with smoke.
It happened at a home on Barwick Crescent just before 8 p.m. Thursday.
One man was treated on scene for burns to his hand.
Damage is pegged at $50,000.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Waterloo kitchen fire causes $50K in damage, displaces residents for night
- Woman taken to hospital following 2-vehicle collision in Wellesley Township
- Cambridge man charged for allegedly luring child
- Woman who never registered as nurse pleads guilty to fraud
- One OPSEU unit accepts new contract; a second rejects deal