Featured
Waterloo home searched by York Regional Police
A police cruiser seen outside of the apartment building on Thursday, August 17, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 8:13AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 17, 2017 2:21PM EDT
Police officers executed a search warrant at home on King Street between Columbia and Hickory at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police officers assisted York Regional Police and won’t say what the search warrant was for.
The building is a student apartment with multiple units. The property manager is not aware of what the warrant might be for.
York Regional Police are continuing the investigation.