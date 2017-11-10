

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo townhome was completely destroyed in an early-morning fire Friday.

Officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. at the home on Grey Silo Road in the Grey Silo Gate complex.

The Waterloo fire chief is crediting working fire alarms for the quick response of the homeowner and the fire department.

He said by the time fire crews arrived on scene moments after the initial call, the home was fully engulfed.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious. The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Damage is estimated at a minimum of $600,000.