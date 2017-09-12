

Heather Moyse is returning to the competitive bobsledding world she retired from after winning Olympic gold in 2014.

Moyse, who graduated from the University of Waterloo and is in the school’s athletics hall of fame, posted a video to YouTube on Monday announcing her return to the sport.

In the video, she says her decision has less to do with the chance to win more accolades than the chance to inspire Canada’s next generation of bobsletters.

"I'm motivated at the idea of potentially coming back and helping someone else with their goals," she said.

Moyse, 39, won gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. She has also played for Canada’s national women’s rugby team.

With files from The Canadian Press