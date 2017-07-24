Featured
Waterloo bank robber arrested
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested this man in connection with a bank robbery in uptown Waterloo. (Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 11:40AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man from Ottawa in connection to a bank robbery in June.
The robbery happened at the Bank of Montreal branch at King and Erb streets on June 19.
The 26-year-old was arrested on July 16 and charged with robbery and breach of probation.
