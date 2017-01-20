Featured
Water main break closes Lincoln Road in Waterloo
Crews work to repair a water main break on Lincoln Road in Waterloo on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 11:46AM EST
Part of Lincoln Road in Waterloo was closed Friday as city crews dealt with a water main break.
The closure affected the section of Lincoln between Margaret Avenue and Marshall Street.
According to the City of Waterloo, the road was expected to reopen by 4 p.m.
Drivers were able to get around the closure by using Margaret Avenue, Weber Street or other detours.
