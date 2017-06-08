Featured
Water bottlers to be charged more for taking Ontario groundwater
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 3:05PM EDT
Starting this summer, Ontario’s bottled water producers will have to pay the province more to take its groundwater.
Provincial officials announced Thursday that as of Aug. 1, bottlers will be charged a new $500 fee for every million litres of groundwater they take.
That amount is on top of the current fee of $3.71 per million litres.
According to the province, money collected through the fee will be put toward research of the effects of water bottling, as well as other issues around groundwater management.
Last winter, the province announced a two-year halt on the issuing of new permits for water bottling.
