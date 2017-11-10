Featured
Watch live Remembrance Day coverage from Cambridge
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 7:23PM EST
If you don’t want to brave the cold and make it out to a Remembrance Day ceremony, we’ve got you covered.
We’re streaming Saturday’s Remembrance Day event from the cenotaph at Queen’s Square in Cambridge.
The service is expected to get underway around 10:30 a.m.
You can watch our live video by clicking on the video player above.
If you’re interesting in attending one of the other ceremonies in Waterloo Region, we’ve put together a guide to where and when they’re happening.