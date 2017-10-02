

When Waterloo Region cut back on curbside garbage pickup earlier this year, the reasoning given was that it was an attempt to encourage people to use green bins more and garbage cans less.

Six months in, that seems to be exactly what’s happening.

According to the region’s waste management division, the amount of organic waste left in green bins for collection crews has more than doubled – rising 124 per cent as compared to the same time period in 2016. More green bin waste was collected in the first seven months of 2017 than in all 12 months of 2016.

There have also been small increases in collection amounts from recycling boxes (13 per cent by tonnage) and yard waste (11 per cent), while garbage collection tonnage has decreased by 22 per cent.

Waste management officials say the increased recycling collection has also led to more jobs being created at the waste sorting facility in Waterloo.