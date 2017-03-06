Featured
Warrants on two Waterloo Region properties turn up drugs and a weapon
Police seize drugs, cash and a weapon following an arrest on Friday, March 3, 2017
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 9:17AM EST
A Kitchener man is facing drug-related charges following an investigation by Waterloo Regional police.
Officials say an investigation was started back in January into a suspected drug trafficker in the region.
On Friday, March 3, 2017, a man was arrested on Bleams Road in Kitchener. Cash and suspected oxycodone, fentanyl and methamphetamines were seized.
Police then executed two search warrants, one on Wilton Place in Kitchener, the other on Hickory Street in Waterloo. More suspected fentanyl, cash and a firearm were seized.
A 39-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.
