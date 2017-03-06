

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing drug-related charges following an investigation by Waterloo Regional police.

Officials say an investigation was started back in January into a suspected drug trafficker in the region.

On Friday, March 3, 2017, a man was arrested on Bleams Road in Kitchener. Cash and suspected oxycodone, fentanyl and methamphetamines were seized.

Police then executed two search warrants, one on Wilton Place in Kitchener, the other on Hickory Street in Waterloo. More suspected fentanyl, cash and a firearm were seized.

A 39-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.