A drug investigation in Hanover has left police with two people under arrest and a third being sought on an arrest warrant.

Hanover police say they executed a search warrant at a property on 8th Street Monday afternoon.

They say methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin and steroids with a total estimated value of more than $3,000 were seized, along with cash, prohibited knives, ammunition and drug-related equipment.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the investigation. She faces drug possession charges.

Later in the day Tuesday, a second arrest was made at an apartment on 10th Street. A 23-year-old woman faces charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.

While the woman was being arrested, police say, a third suspect got away from police by jumping out of a second-storey window.

The suspect, who police have identified as 24-year-old Brandon Armstrong, is wanted on an arrest warrant for charges including drug possession and breach of probation, as well as an assault charge related to a separate investigation.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.