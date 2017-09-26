

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A man known to frequent various communities in southern Ontario has a warrant out for his arrest and should not be approached, police say.

Kyle Moore, 33, is sought by police in connection with, among other things, an attempted theft of an ATV in Huron County.

According to the OPP, Moore was seen trying to steal the ATV from a business in Zurich around 3:30 a.m. When confronted, he left the area in a white pickup truck.

Police say they’re also investigating whether Moore may have been involved in a series of events that brought a large police presence to the Listowel area later Monday morning.

The known timeline of those events began before 6 a.m., when police pulled over a stolen pickup truck near the community of Bluevale – about 70 kilometres northeast of Zurich, at the opposite end of Huron County.

The driver of the pickup truck was allegedly able to get away from the scene by commandeering a police van. A little while later, the van was stopped when it crashed into a tree in Listowel. The driver got away on foot, and remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to Monday’s events, Moore was already wanted by police in Sarnia for offences including resisting a police officer, possession of stolen property and driving while disqualified.

Moore is described as being white, six feet tall and weighing about 185 pounds with a medium build. He has tattoos on his hands and forearms and has short, dark hair.

Police say he is known to spend time in Huron, Perth, Bruce, Lambton and Wellington counties.

Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.