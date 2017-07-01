

CTV Kitchener





“You’re a Canadian citizen.”

Those are the words Leonardo Arevalo has been waiting to hear for seven years.

Arevalo left his home country of Uruguay because of rising crime.

At a special ceremony in Kitchener he was brought to tears after receiving his certificate of Canadian citizenship.

“It’s just amazing,” Arevalo said. “Being Canadian is the best thing. I’m proud to be born in Uruguay, but I’m prouder to be a Canadian.”

He says he appreciates how people in this country respect one another.

“It’s made me see how nice this country, how nice these people are here. I’m happy and thrilled to be a part of all you guys.”

The Dawod-Wadi family left Iraq ten years ago. With their country at war, they faced constant turmoil and instability.

“I can’t express my feeling,” saud Alan Dawod. “It is a great thing to be here after all the things we have been through.”

The Chokor family, seeking a better life for their children, came to Canada from Nigeria.

Mary Ann Chokor says the citizenship ceremony is an experience they’ll never forget.

“One of the special moments we’ve had in our lifetime so far.”

With reporting by Tyler Calver