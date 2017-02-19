

CTV Kitchener





The warm weather this weekend is forcing many snowmobilers to head north in search of snow.

Police warning riders to take caution on crowded trails, saying there's been a spike in snowmobile-related crashes.

So far this year police said there have been 15 fatal incidents.

A 60-year-old man died in a snowmobile crash in Orillia and another snowmobiler died after crashing into a train at a crossing in Springwater.

“We investigate these all the time and we just hope that people are conscious of their speed and their driving habits on the trails,” said Scott Rome with Barrie OPP.

Snowmobile trails in and around waterloo region were closed Family Day long weekend due to the weather.

Graham Snyder, a member with Bridgeport Snowmobile Club, said with so many trails closed, areas with snow can be overcrowded.

“It can be worse when we have a year like this where people travel and sometimes you get a big cluster of people going to one area,” said Snyder.

Speed in high traffic areas can cause problems for riders, he added.

“It seems when a person gets on a snowmobile the first thing they want to do is see how fast it will go,” said Snyder.

Police are doing their best to enforce the 50 kilometre per hour speed limit on trails in efforts to keep riders safe.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Carina Sledz