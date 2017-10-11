

CTV Kitchener





A man wanted for allegedly breaching his parole has ties to three separate parts of southern Ontario.

According to the OPP, Andrew Stockwell is known to spend time in Waterloo Region, the Greater Toronto Area and South Bruce Peninsula.

Stockwell, 28, was on parole after spending time in prison for offences involving drug possession and illegal weapon possession.

He is described as being white, 6’2” and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-866-870-7673.