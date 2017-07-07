

CTV Kitchener





Days after he was released from custody, a Brantford man attracted police attention again by allegedly walking up to a vehicle that had just been involved in a hit-and-run crash.

What followed was the second arrest in five days for the 19-year-old man, who now faces eight separate charges.

The first arrest happened Sunday evening, when the man was driving a car that police stopped on Greenwich Street. Officers had been looking for it in connection with a disturbance on nearby Port Street.

Police say they found a loaded rifle, an imitation pistol and a knife in the car.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on charges related to using and possessing a weapon. Also arrested on similar charges were an 18-year-old man and a 16 year old.

By Tuesday, police had a search warrant allowing them to conduct a more thorough search of the car. That search allegedly turned up a rifle with its serial number filed off, another replica pistol, ammunition, more than $10,000 worth of cocaine, and $7,000 in cash.

While the other two accused were still in custody at this point, the 19 year old had been released.

Thursday afternoon, police found him while investigating a collision on Grey Street near Garden Avenue.

According to police, a vehicle had left the road, mounted the curb, run over two bicycles and a small tree, and ended up in a parking lot with two flat tires.

The 19 year old was later seen walking up to the vehicle. Police say he tried to run away when an officer noticed him, but was quickly brought into custody.

He will also face charges of drug possession, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a firearm with its serial number removed.