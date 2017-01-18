

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





Ontario's elementary teacher's union says classroom violence is on the rise.

ETFO’s president spoke out Tuesday saying troubling incidents are happening province-wide and Waterloo Region’s teachers’ union says the same things are happening locally.

The union says the resources needed to help integrate children with special needs into the classroom have not kept up with the demand.

ETFO is pushing the province for more resources to deal with the situation, such as social workers and psychologists.

It hasn't released any statistics but the Waterloo local says violent incidents happen daily.

“Things that used to occur at a few schools in a few places now (are) happening everywhere – and at some schools multiple times a day,” said Greg Weiler, president of ETFO Waterloo.

Weiler says once a high-risk behaviour or other issue is identified in kindergarten, it can take as long as three years until the student has a proper assessment.

“Those students are not getting the supports that they require… It’s just left up to schools and school boards to try and figure it out.”

Jeff Pelich, Vice-president of ETFO Waterloo, was a teacher for 10 years.

He says the violent situations often stem from students with mental health issues, learning needs, and an inability to get those needs addressed.

He says the incidents go far beyond swearing and temper tantrums, to throwing chairs, desks and other items.

“Teachers are experiencing a tremendous amount of violence in their classrooms,” Pelich said.

The Ministry of Education is currently looking for public input on well-being in schools including mental health and safe schools.

ETFO was set to meet Wednesday with the Labour and Education ministries to push for more resources.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman.