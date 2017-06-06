

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman who poisoned four children in her care will be released from prison this summer.

In 2014, Christine Allen was sentenced to six years in prison for administering a noxious substance with intent to cause bodily harm.

With credit for time served up to that point and given Canadian law letting criminals serve the final third of their sentence in the community, Allen is due to be released from custody in late July.

The Parole Board of Canada has been alerting parents of Allen’s victims about her impending release.

One mother – whose name is subject to a publication ban – says she’s concerned about what Allen will do once she is out of prison.

“She’ll be walking free, and my daughter is living a complete life sentence because of the injuries she caused her,” she said in an interview.

The woman’s daughter was poisoned by Allen several times, including once just hours after her birth. According to her mother, the poisoning left her with brain damage. Now four, the girl still has trouble speaking and swallowing.

According to the parole board’s letter, Allen will be bound by a number of conditions once she is released, including being barred from contacting her victims or setting foot in Waterloo Region. She will only be allowed around children under the supervision of an approved adult.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman