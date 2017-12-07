

CTV Kitchener





Police have released the name of a 69-year-old woman killed in a two-vehicle collision near Dunnville.

Haldimand County OPP say Janet Weaver, a Haldimand County resident, was killed in the Wednesday morning crash on Rainham Road.

She was a passenger in an SUV that was hit by a car that had crossed over to the other side of the road.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered serious injuries, although both are expected to survive.

Police say charges are expected to be laid in connection with the crash.