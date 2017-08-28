

CTV Kitchener





Police have released the name of one of the three people killed in a head-on collision on the Bruce Peninsula.

The crash occurred Saturday night on Highway 6 near the community of Miller Lake, about 50 kilometres north of Wiarton.

It involved a car, which is believed to have been driving erratically on the highway, and an SUV.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were killed, as was the driver of the car.

Bruce Peninsula OPP say the car was being driven by Jim Thomas Johny, a 30-year-old man from Mississauga. He was carrying four passengers, all of whom live in Brampton or Mississauga.

One of those passengers, a 39-year-old Brampton man, was listed in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

The names of the two people in the SUV have not been released. Police say they have yet to locate their next of kin.