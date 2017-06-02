

CTV Kitchener





Police have released the name of the man killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash south of Owen Sound.

Grey County OPP say Saad Akbar, a 25-year-old Belleville resident, was driving the passenger vehicle involved in Tuesday night’s crash.

His vehicle collided with a transport truck while on Highway 10 near the Chatsworth town centre.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.