

CTV Kitchener





The man killed in a two-vehicle crash in West Perth last week has been identified.

Police say Cornelis Hirdes, an 87-year-old man from Bosanquet, which is northeast of Sarnia, was driving an SUV that was hit by a tractor-trailer after going through a stop sign.

The crash left the SUV in the ditch, with Hirdes trapped inside. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

The collision occurred Sept. 8 at the intersection of Highway 23 and Line 20 in Russeldale, south of Mitchell.

Perth County OPP say no charges will be laid.