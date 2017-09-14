Featured
Victim of deadly crash near Mitchell identified
A transport truck and van were involved in a serious crash on Highway 23 in Russeldale on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 4:11PM EDT
The man killed in a two-vehicle crash in West Perth last week has been identified.
Police say Cornelis Hirdes, an 87-year-old man from Bosanquet, which is northeast of Sarnia, was driving an SUV that was hit by a tractor-trailer after going through a stop sign.
The crash left the SUV in the ditch, with Hirdes trapped inside. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
The collision occurred Sept. 8 at the intersection of Highway 23 and Line 20 in Russeldale, south of Mitchell.
Perth County OPP say no charges will be laid.