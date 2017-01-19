Featured
Veteran WRPS officer suspended after assault charges laid
The new North Division headquarters of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is seen at Weber and Columbia streets in Waterloo, Ont., on Tuesday, May 21, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 4:06PM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police officer is charged with six counts of assault, one count of sexual assault, and one count of assault with a weapon.
Police say the charges relate to attacks alleged to have occurred between May 2013 and March 2015, which were brought to the attention of the authorities in late 2016. They were laid by London Police.
The officer in question is said to be a patrol officer based in the police service’s North Division, which covers Waterloo and parts of Kitchener, who has been a police officer in Waterloo Region for 17 years.
Police say they are not releasing the officer’s name because the charges relate to a “family-related” incident that occurred while the officer was off-duty, and divulging a name may identify a victim in the case.
In addition to the criminal charges, police will be investigating the allegations internally.
For now, the officer in question has been suspended with full pay.
They appear in London court on Feb. 27.
