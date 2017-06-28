Featured
Vehicles rerouted following crash near New Hamburg
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 10:44PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2017 11:49PM EDT
A crash closed a stretch of highway 7/8 near New Hamburg late Wednesday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police were called to the stretch of roadway just west of New Hamburg around 5:30 p.m.
The highway was closed from Road 102 to Wilmot Easthope Road for several hours and vehicles were forced to take a detour around the collision.
It’s not known if anyone was hurt.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.