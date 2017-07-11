Featured
Vehicle crashes into hydro pole in Perth County
Police are investigating a serious crash in Perth County on Tuesday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 11, 2017 3:53PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 11, 2017 4:34PM EDT
Provincial Police in Perth County are investigating a serious crash north-east of Listowel.
Police say a vehicle struck a hydro pole on Perth Road 152 shortly after 2 p.m.
Ornge air ambulance says they transported one patient to London Victoria Hospital with critical injuries. They say two people were in the vehicle; an 80-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy, but it’s not clear which one was airlifted.
Perth Road 152 is closed between Line 88 and Line 89.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
