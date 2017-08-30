

CTV Kitchener





A medical emergency is being blamed for a collision that saw a vehicle back into a house in a quiet Cambridge neighbourhood.

The crash occurred late Wednesday morning on McNaughton Street, near Oak Street east of the Galt core.

The vehicle reversed into the house, crashing into its living room and ending up in a front-yard flowerbed. Witnesses told police it had been reversing at an unusually fast speed.

Its driver was taken to hospital. Authorities said the Cambridge man had suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Two people who were inside the house at the time were not hurt.

The house, which was built in 1888, received significant damage. It was not immediately clear if any of the damage was structural in nature.