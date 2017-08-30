Featured
Vehicle crashes into house in Cambridge
A vehicle backed into a house on McNaughton Street in Cambridge on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Tyler Calver / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 1:26PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 30, 2017 3:30PM EDT
A medical emergency is being blamed for a collision that saw a vehicle back into a house in a quiet Cambridge neighbourhood.
The crash occurred late Wednesday morning on McNaughton Street, near Oak Street east of the Galt core.
The vehicle reversed into the house, crashing into its living room and ending up in a front-yard flowerbed. Witnesses told police it had been reversing at an unusually fast speed.
Its driver was taken to hospital. Authorities said the Cambridge man had suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.
Two people who were inside the house at the time were not hurt.
The house, which was built in 1888, received significant damage. It was not immediately clear if any of the damage was structural in nature.