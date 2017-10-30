Featured
Van hits hydro pole in Tillsonburg; SIU called in
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 12:28PM EDT
A man arrested at the scene of a collision in Tillsonburg suffered a serious injury while in police custody, the OPP say.
The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday at Broadway Street and Lisgar Avenue.
According to Oxford County OPP, a van had hit a hydro pole near the intersection.
A 24-year-old man was placed under arrest and taken into custody.
Because of the injury, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit was contacted and began an investigation into the arrest.