

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





It was a busy day at the public health office in Cambridge on Saturday, as elementary school students and their families came in to get vaccinated against hepatitis A.

Two kindergarten students at Chalmers Street Public School have been confirmed to have the virus, which is the only hepatitis virus that cannot become a chronic illness.

This past week, students were sent home with letters explaining the diagnoses and what actions the school was taking as a result.

Jessica Harwood says she was “a little shocked” by the letter, particularly because her daughter was sick last week.

“In a way, it’s a little scary, because it’s similar symptoms to a cold and flu,” she said Saturday.

Harwood was one of many parents who visited Region of Waterloo Public Health on Saturday to get vaccinated.

Another was Claire Canning, who has a daughter in junior kindergarten.

“As soon as they found out, they set up this clinic,” she said.

“It’s really convenient.”

School officials say children and staff in three specific rooms at the school are more likely to have contracted the virus, with the rest of the building seeing a “very low risk.”

A deep cleaning of the school was scheduled for this weekend.

Hepatitis A can be spread between people through contact with unwashed hands. It can also be acquired by consuming contaminated food or water.

Its symptoms include yellowing of the skin, as well as vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps.

While some children can carry the virus without ever showing symptoms, those who do become symptomatic will typically start to display symptoms about four weeks after being exposed to the virus.

With reporting by Leena Latafat