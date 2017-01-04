

A car capable of detecting traffic lights, stop signs and other vehicles was unveiled Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The car is a modified Lincoln MKZ, which is capable not only of noticing traffic controls and other road users, but responding appropriately to them.

While American company Renesas Electronics America was behind Wednesday’s presentation, the car was developed with help from teams at the University of Waterloo and BlackBerry subsidiary QNX.

The university’s contribution included safety mechanism and computer programs. A Waterloo team also took the car to a parking lot in Stratford for testing.

Waterloo’s own autonomous vehicle, dubbed the Autonomoose, is also a Lincoln MKZ. It was approved for testing on public roadways last November.