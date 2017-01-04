Featured
UW, BlackBerry teams help prep self-driving car for Vegas debut
Teams from BlackBerry's QNX and the University of Waterloo helped develop an autonomous Lincoln MKZ unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. (InvestStratford / Terry Manzo)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 3:26PM EST
A car capable of detecting traffic lights, stop signs and other vehicles was unveiled Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
The car is a modified Lincoln MKZ, which is capable not only of noticing traffic controls and other road users, but responding appropriately to them.
While American company Renesas Electronics America was behind Wednesday’s presentation, the car was developed with help from teams at the University of Waterloo and BlackBerry subsidiary QNX.
The university’s contribution included safety mechanism and computer programs. A Waterloo team also took the car to a parking lot in Stratford for testing.
Waterloo’s own autonomous vehicle, dubbed the Autonomoose, is also a Lincoln MKZ. It was approved for testing on public roadways last November.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Hundreds of nails left scattered around LRT construction site
- Home surveillance video catches thief stealing package from front porch
- No foul play suspected in death of man at conservation area
- People living near busy roads have greater dementia risk, study suggests
- Luxury cars make big gains as Canadians set vehicle-buying record