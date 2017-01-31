

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





The city of Waterloo held an information session Tuesday evening seeking input from the public regarding planned upgrades to King Street North.

The city is planning a streetscape improvement project for parts of the roadway in the uptown.

“Overall there’s a lot of support for the work. The community has been actively involved in this project, right from the very beginning. There’s been a lot of engagement in terms of the design and what we’re planning,” said Eric Saunderson, Project Manager with the Region of Waterloo.

The upgrades will be made to King Street North, from Central Street to just south of Erb Street.

The city hopes to create a balance for all modes of transportation; whether people are walking, cycling, or driving cars.

One of the new features will be curbed bike lanes which will keep cyclists separate from vehicle traffic.

The changes have been in the works for several years.

The project is set to begin in April and will be completed in stages throughout the construction season.