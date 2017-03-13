

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Brantford and Brant County remained under a winter storm warning Monday night, with Environment Canada warning of the potential for significant snowfall in Waterloo-Wellington and other areas as well.

In addition to Brantford and Brant County, the warning covered all of Norfolk-Haldimand.

Forecasts for those areas called for anywhere between 15 cm and 25 cm of snow to fall by Tuesday night.

Blowing snow was also cited as a concern, as winds were expected to pick up Monday night.

By Tuesday night, Environment Canada said, the steady snowfall would likely give way to scattered flurries.

The situation was less severe in Waterloo Region – where snow began falling late Monday morning – as well as Wellington County, Perth County, Oxford County and southern parts of Huron County.

In those areas, Environment Canada forecast total snowfall of between 10 cm and 20 cm by Tuesday night, with the potential for localized blowing snow.

The City of Cambridge declared a snow event in advance of the heaviest snow, with on-street parking banned as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Waterloo Regional Police noted that 33 collisions had been reported by early afternoon, under relative light snow.

Many more collisions were reported in the afternoon hours.

Officers at 13 collisions right now. Please slow down and watch out for icy, slushy roads. Give yourself extra time to stop and #drivesafely — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) March 13, 2017

The Woodstock Fire Department reported that a snow plow caught fire near the Toyota plant. No injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly brought under control.

With reporting by Max Wark