

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A commercial vehicle safety blitz in St. Jacobs took a severely unfit truck off the road Thursday.

During the blitz, Waterloo Regional police inspected 14 vehicles and doled out 26 charges.

One particular truck inspected caught officers’ eyes.

Through the inspection it was noted that there was a pair of Vise Grips holding a brake line together. It was then found that there was no brake fluid in the truck, and six out of the eight brakes on the truck/trailer were not working. The parking brake was not working either. One tire on the truck had only 12 of the required 80 pounds air pressure.

As they moved to the back of vehicle, it was noted that the latch holding the trailer to the truck was not secure, and annual inspection stickers were both missing. The exhaust system on the truck was cracked and the rear suspension had shifted off the frame, and the emergency break-away cable was inoperable. The trailer brake lines were cut and the cattle trailer was more than 3,100 kilograms over weight.

Officers made sure the cattle were safely transported from the scene and the truck was taken off the road.