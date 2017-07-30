Featured
Unprovoked attacks have police searching for male suspect
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 30, 2017 11:52AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 30, 2017 6:52PM EDT
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking to identify a suspect who struck two women in the face Friday afternoon.
The two separate assaults happened on University Ave. in Waterloo in the middle of the day, according to police.
In both incidents, the man approached a woman walking down the street and hit her in the face causing minor injuries.
The suspect is described as Asian, 5’5, with a small amount of facial hair and a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.