

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking to identify a suspect who struck two women in the face Friday afternoon.

The two separate assaults happened on University Ave. in Waterloo in the middle of the day, according to police.

In both incidents, the man approached a woman walking down the street and hit her in the face causing minor injuries.

The suspect is described as Asian, 5’5, with a small amount of facial hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.