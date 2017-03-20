Featured
Unlocked homes and vehicles targeted; 4 people arrested
Four people, ranging in age from 13 to 20, are facing charges following a series of auto thefts in Cambridge.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the group targeted vehicles where keys were left inside.
In some cases, they’re accused of breaking into homes and stealing keys, wallets and other items from inside, then taking the vehicles.
Police say they’re continuing to investigate.
