

CTV Kitchener





A University of Waterloo professor says he will not be travelling to the U.S. for the next four years. Josh Neufeld says his decision is a personal protest against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump recently signed an executive order banning refugees from entering the U.S. for the next four months.

The order also bans visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries from visiting for the next 90 days.

While the edict does not apply to Neufeld, a professor in the university’s biology department, he says he will avoid travel to the U.S. as a form of personal protest.

"I think if this were any company or any organization that had similar values many would immediately choose to boycott that company or organization [and] would never choose to go through the doors," he said.

Neufeld announced his decision publically in a tweet that read: “Difficult decision but I am boycotting all travel to the USA for four years under @POTUS. Apologies to seminar and conference organizers.”

There was some blowback online.

“The criticism was quick and it was based on [my] being a scientist [and] that this is going to be harming science … at a time when science needs help the most,” Neufeld said.

Even so, he says he has called off all his commitments in the U.S., something he says could hurt his career.

“I think it’s important to withdraw any form consent [or] what might look like consent or endorsement by travelling there personally. I really feel as though these are short term costs in order to affect change in hopefully four years.”

With reporting from Leena Latafat