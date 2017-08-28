

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





For the first time in quite some time, you don’t have to look at the bottom of the OUA football standings to find the Waterloo Warriors.

In fact, they’re tied for first place.

On Sunday, the Warriors opened their 2017 season with a 54-33 win over Windsor.

It was the team’s first win since 2014, and just their fourth victory of the decade.

Head coach Chris Bertoia describes the win as the “culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of people” to rebuild the program over the past few years.

“It was a great win – a great team effort,” he said in an interview.

“I’m really happy with our players, and I’m happy for them.”

The game started out as a back-and-forth offensive battle, with Waterloo holding a slim 32-28 lead at halftime.

The Warriors’ offence continued to pour it on in the second half, while the defence held the line.

The plays that had everyone talking, though, came from special teams, as rookie Tyrell Ford was able to return two punts for touchdowns.

Lucas McConnell threw for three touchdowns, while rookie quarterback Tre Ford added one more.

The Warriors’ next game takes place Sept. 4, as the team hosts York at Warrior Field.

With reporting by Randy Steinman