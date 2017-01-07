Featured
University café scheduled to reopen after controversial “help wanted” add.
Veritas Cafe at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo is pictured on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
Nadia Matos, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 12:40PM EST
Veritas Café, the coffee shop owned by the Wilfrid Laurier University Graduate Students Association is scheduled to reopen on Monday.
The café was closed, after the WLUGSA terminated the contract of the cafe's previous operator Sandor Dosman, citing an issue with a help wanted ad he posted online.
The ad, which was posted in late November on Kijiji and Facebook, said Dosman was looking for a “slave (full-time staff member) to boss (mentor) around at Veritas Café.”
While there were other jokes about man buns, tattoos and an attempt “not to kill our customers,” it appears the use of the word slave was most problematic.
The GSA has refused to conduct media interviews since the incident.
In a release, the graduate students association says, "Our team has worked hard over the last four weeks to ensure that Veritas Café remains a vital part of the Laurier community."
