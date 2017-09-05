

CTV Kitchener





A first-day-of-school speed patrol caught a driver who was doing more than just driving too fast, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Tuesday morning, police were set up on Concession Road in Cambridge as one of several locations where they were monitoring the speed of traffic.

As officers watched, one vehicle allegedly drove through the 40 km/h school zone at 59 km/h.

The vehicle was stopped. Police say the driver was found to be a disqualified driver, who did not have insurance with him, and whose vehicle had obstructed licence plates.

A 40-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with a variety of traffic offences. Additionally, his vehicle was impounded, to be returned after 45 days.