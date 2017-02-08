Featured
Unauthorized pesticides found in 2 batches of medical marijuana
Cannabis plants intended for the medical marijuana market grow at OrganiGram in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016. (Ron Ward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 1:26PM EST
Health Canada says it will be conducting random testing of medical cannabis goods made by licensed producers.
The move follows voluntary recalls by two companies after their products were found to contain low levels of prohibited pest control substances.
Under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, licensed producers are permitted to use only the 13 compounds that are currently approved for use on cannabis under the Pest Control Products Act.
The department says corrective actions have been implemented by both companies, including an expanded testing regime that covers pest control products.
Health Canada said Tuesday in a release that the random testing is designed to assure Canadians that they are receiving safe, quality-controlled cannabis goods.
It says it will be providing additional compliance education and information to licensed producers to support their efforts to strengthen controls and safeguards.
