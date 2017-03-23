Featured
Unattended deep fryer blamed for $750,000 fire
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 6:08PM EDT
A fire that destroyed a house in Caledonia and damaged two others is being blamed on an unattended deep fryer.
The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at a home on Claymore Crescent.
According to Haldimand County OPP, the homeowner was using a deep fryer on the home’s back deck. After leaving it unattended for a few minutes, he returned to find flames.
While everybody inside the house was able to make it to safety, the house itself was destroyed.
A house next door was heavily damaged, while the house on the other side received less significant damage.
In total, damage is estimated at $750,000.
With reporting by Marc Venema
