A pilot suffered minor injuries when he tried to make an emergency landing in rural Oxford County.

According to a report filed with Transport Canada, the landing occurred Oct. 21 after the pilot took off from the Lubitz Flying Field near Plattsville in an ultralight Tukan Trike Reiter-001. He was planning on landing in the same field.

While up in the air, the report says, a control cable broke.

As a result, the pilot executed a forced landing in a different field in the area. The aircraft received significant damage.