Too tired to make dinner?

Thanks to UberEATS you can now get food from your favourite restaurant delivered to your front door.

The service is already offered in dozens of cities across North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

Starting Wednesday it’s also available here in Kitchener-Waterloo.

More than 35 local restaurants have signed up with UberEATS, including Ethel’s Lounge, Zoup, and Wildfire Steakhouse.

To use the service go to UberEATS.com or download the UberEATS app, choose a restaurant, and pay online. Because it's operated by Uber users can also track their order.

The service is already available in the following Canadian cities: Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary and London.