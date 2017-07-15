

Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men who they say are dangerous.

They say Jaspal Sidhu and Justin Schlitz should not be approached under any circumstances.

Sidhu and Schlitz are facing charges of flight from police, obstructing police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say the two men have been involved in multiple police pursuits at high rates of speed.

Sidhu and Schlitz could be driving a white Ford pickup truck with the Alberta license plate “BJN8165” or a stolen 2018 black Audi S4 four-door sedan.

Schlitz also goes by the name Justin Timmins.

Anyone who sees the men or the vehicles is asked to call Guelph Police at 519-824-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.