Two vehicle crash near New Dundee sends one person to hospital
One vehicle ended up in the ditch after a crash at the intersection of Huron Road and Mannheim Road on August 14, 2017 (CTV Kitchener)
Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 14, 2017 10:54PM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a two vehicle crash near New Dundee.
Police, fire and EMS were called to the intersection of Huron Road and Mannheim Road around the supper hour, one of the cars ended up in the ditch as a result of the crash.
Two of the occupants in one of the vehicles declined treatment from EMS staff, while the other was taken to hospital.
Police say failure to yield may be a factor in the crash and that charges are pending.