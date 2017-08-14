

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





One person has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a two vehicle crash near New Dundee.

Police, fire and EMS were called to the intersection of Huron Road and Mannheim Road around the supper hour, one of the cars ended up in the ditch as a result of the crash.

Two of the occupants in one of the vehicles declined treatment from EMS staff, while the other was taken to hospital.

Police say failure to yield may be a factor in the crash and that charges are pending.