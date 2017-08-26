

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Police believe that failing to yield to a stop sign may be the cause of a collision that sent one person to hospital.

Police say the collision happened just after 2:00 p.m. this afternoon at the intersection of Berletts Road and Notre Dame Drive, near Wellesley.

One person in a white SUV was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a second person in the other vehicle was checked over by attending EMS.

Police say charges are pending.