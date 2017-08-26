Featured
Two vehicle collision sends one person to hospital
A two vehicle collision at the intersection of Notre Dame Drive and Berletts Road sent one person to hospital on August 26, 2017 (CTV Kitchener)
Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 5:20PM EDT
Police believe that failing to yield to a stop sign may be the cause of a collision that sent one person to hospital.
Police say the collision happened just after 2:00 p.m. this afternoon at the intersection of Berletts Road and Notre Dame Drive, near Wellesley.
One person in a white SUV was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a second person in the other vehicle was checked over by attending EMS.
Police say charges are pending.