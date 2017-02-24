Featured
Two players suspended indefinitely due to actions on court
Titans game versus Riptide ends in altercation which leads to suspensions
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 9:17AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 24, 2017 10:10AM EST
Two KW Titan players have been suspended following altercations during a game Thursday evening.
An official representing the KW Titans says the team does not condone the behaviour of two players during a game in New Brunswick versus the St John Riptide.
Kevin Foster and Tramique Sutherland have been suspended indefinitely by the team.
Further sanctions by the National Basketball League of Canada are possible.
Video of the game was deemed “private” by the league Thursday night, and pulled from their sites.
St John took the game 121 - 99.
