

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for two people who they believe are responsible for Saturday’s fire at the West Montrose trailer park on Line 86.

When crews arrived at the campgrounds around 6:15 a.m. they found a trailer fully engulfed in flames.

The trailer was destroyed and two neighbouring properties were also damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Police say fourteen unoccupied trailers at the park were also broken into.

No word on whether the break-ins and fire are connected.