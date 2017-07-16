

CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested two men they say stole high-end vehicles from a Mississauga dealership.

Jaspal Sidhu and Justin Schlitz (also known as Justin Timmins) are also accused of leading Guelph officers on two high-speed chases.

Sidhu was arrested Saturday in Toronto while Schlitz was taken into custody by OPP in Caledon.

The two men are accused of stealing high-end vehicles, including a 2018 Audi sedan, on Wednesday.

Guelph Police spotted one of the vehicles later that day and then again on Thursday.

In both instances officers gave up pursuit after the speed of the vehicle approached 140 km/hr.

Staff Sergeant Tim Griffiths says the public and social media played a role in the arrests.

“It was in combination of good police work as well as the public’s assistance that we were able to track these two down.”

Schlitz and Sidhu are facing multiple charges including flight from police and dangerous driving.

With reporting by Stu Gooden and Krista Simpson