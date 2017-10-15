Featured
Two injured after SUV slams into Stratford restaurant
SUV crashes into a Stratford restaurant on Oct. 15, 2017. (Sherrie Giddings)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 2:13PM EDT
An SUV crashed through the front of a Stratford restaurant Sunday morning.
A photo taken at the scene shows the entire vehicle inside Two Gals and a Diner on Queensland Road.
According to people at the scene, the vehicle was being driven by an elderly man.
They say both he and a customer were taken to hospital.
After the crash the restaurant tweeted:
Until further notice, Two Gals and a Diner will be closed.— Dave souch (@TwoGalsDiner) October 15, 2017
No word yet on charges.