

CTV Kitchener





An SUV crashed through the front of a Stratford restaurant Sunday morning.

A photo taken at the scene shows the entire vehicle inside Two Gals and a Diner on Queensland Road.

According to people at the scene, the vehicle was being driven by an elderly man.

They say both he and a customer were taken to hospital.

After the crash the restaurant tweeted:

Until further notice, Two Gals and a Diner will be closed. — Dave souch (@TwoGalsDiner) October 15, 2017

No word yet on charges.